Thirteen people from Goginan will take to the skies to raise money for HAHAV Ceredigion.
What started as an innocent chat in the Druid pub is now reality as the group get ready for September’s skydive.
Druid Inn landlord Nigel Davies said: “We are fortunate Goginan has a community that actively organises events to support village activities and charities further afield.
“We were discussing what we could do next, and someone threw in the idea of a sponsored skydive. I think we all laughed it off to begin with but having made some enquiries we thought it would be a great thing to do, and now there are 13 of us signed up.
“We will be doing tandem dives so there will be an instructor with us as we jump, otherwise, I’m not sure where we would land!
“We chose HAHAV Ceredigion as it offers valuable support for people, and this is our way of helping out a great cause.”
HAHAV Ceredigion Chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones said: “This is a fantastic show of support from the people of Goginan and an inspiring idea, albeit one I could not contemplate doing, so I am in awe of them.
“At HAHAV Ceredigion we need to invest in our infrastructure to continue to provide much-needed hospice at home services. It is a challenging time to ask people to contribute financially but support locally has been tremendous.
“On behalf of HAHAV Ceredigion, I would like to thank the Goginan and Druid people not only for their support but for their initiative in taking this challenge forward, and wish them well in September.”
All the money raised will go towards the development of Plas Antaron as a Living Well Centre, and the expansion of HAHAV’s volunteer services across Ceredigion.
