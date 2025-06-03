Ceredigion’s farm-based camping and caravan sites are on course for a bumper 2025, as new figures show bookings steeply growing.
According to the figures by Pitchup.com, farm-based camping, caravan and glamping sites across Ceredigion have seen a 95 per cent increase in bookings so far this year, compared to the same time last year.
This amounts to 2,701 bookings, up from 1,385 at this point last year.
With the summer season now upon us, the figure is set to climb further, potentially giving the farm-based campsites across the county a record year.
Pitchup.com founder Dan Yates said the figures suggest Ceredigion could become one of the most popular places in Wales to visit.
He said: “The fact that the number of people visiting Ceredigion is growing at such a rate suggests the county is now firmly on the tourism map.
“But that’s no great surprise as whatever type of holiday you want, you can find it there. Ceredigion has an amazing coastline, green rolling hills, picture postcard villages and farms, small towns, and of course the Cambrian Mountains to the east, which attract adventurers from all over.
“Whatever you want, whatever experience you are after, you’ll be able to find it in Ceredigion.”
Dan said the popularity of farm-based holidays was in part responsible for the number of tourists continuing to flock to Ceredigion.
Farm-based caravan and campsites have seen an explosion in popularity since Covid, and are continuing to attract holidaymakers wanting simple, back-to-nature, cost-effective breaks.
Dan said: “Although tourism is growing as an economic driver in Ceredigion, the region is still very rural and connected to the agricultural industry.
“Each year, hundreds of thousands of people want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and from phones, tablets, and laptops, and relax in an authentic, rural setting.
“You can’t beat farms for this. Feedback from Pitchup.com users shows that these are often some of the best environments to unwind.
“Often, they’re set in the country’s most beautiful locations, and surrounded by the natural world and farm animals, so people are genuinely transported to another world for a few days, a week, or however long they stay.”
