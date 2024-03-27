A CEREDIGION care worker has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.
Linda Campbell, a care worker for Cerecare N&DS Ltd in Lampeter, has been named as one of 18 care workers, teams and projects chosen as finalists for the prestigious Accolades awards.
Linda, who has worked for Cerecare for almost four years, has been nominated by her colleague Cynthia Golder for the invaluable care and support she provides to the people she cares for, their families and her colleagues.
The awards, which are organised by Social Care Wales and sponsored by top 100 UK law firm Hugh James, recognise, celebrate and share excellent practice in social care and childcare, play and early years in Wales.
The Accolades are open to care workers at all levels, as well as teams, projects and organisations from across the public, voluntary and independent sectors that have made a positive difference to people’s lives.
The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges made up of Social Care Wales Board members, representatives from partner organisations and people with experience of using care and support.
The winners will be announced at the 2024 Accolades awards ceremony at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on Thursday, 25 April.