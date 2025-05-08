A family-run Ceredigion business has whipped up an incredible £2,720 during a Coffee and Cake event in aid of Wales Air Ambulance at its headquarters.
Lampeter Trees has supported the lifesaving service for five years and wanted to be part of our 24th birthday celebrations, by hosting a fundraiser back in March.
The company’s three directors, 87-year-old Islwyn Williams and his two sons Meirion and Emyr say ‘it’s an excellent service which deserves to be supported.’
Emyr added: “My brother-in-law was injured in a road crash a few years ago and airlifted to Morriston Hospital. As a family, we know what a dramatic difference it can make to a patient’s outcome.”
The Williams tree surgery company employs around 25 people and was established in 1994 by Islwyn and Meirion, with Emyr joining a few years later.
Emyr said: “We mostly work within a 25-mile radius of Lampeter, but we do travel further. With teams of three or four people doing jobs mainly in rural areas.
He continued: “We have a highly skilled crew; they are well trained and that is ongoing throughout the year.
“When you are working for companies like National Grid, with 11KV lines in your workspace, climbing trees with a chainsaw at your side, you need to know what you are doing.”
Emyr added: “Risk assessments are an important thing for us. We always plan ahead and do all we can to keep our teams safe.
“We use What Three Words for our locations, so if anything should happen it is easy to locate our people.
“Hopefully, we will never need to call on the Wales Air Ambulance to come to our aid. But it is reassuring to know that if something should happen that the service is there.”
Lampeter Trees has been fundraising for the lifesaving service since 2021 and has raised £4,000 to date.
Emyr said: “We are hugely grateful to our family and friends for supporting us each year. Everyone in our community is so generous.
“In January we fundraise for the Wales Air Ambulance by helping people get rid of their Christmas trees.
“When we heard about the Coffee and Cake event taking place in March, we decided to host one at our headquarters in Lampeter.
“We have quite a large meeting room and thought it would be a good opportunity to throw our door open to the local community.
“A few ladies from Hathren Brownies did a fantastic job providing all the cakes and my mother, aunty and sister helped out too. Ann Davies supplied plants to sell and organized a raffle on the day.”
Emyr added: “There must have been well over a hundred people there on the day, we had incredible support which translated into lots of donations.”
Lampeter Trees raised £2,355 on the day, and their Just Giving page also generated another £365.
Abigail Severn, from Wales Air Ambulance said: “We are hugely grateful to Lampeter Trees for their support over the past five years.”