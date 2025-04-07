A self-employed registered childminder from Ceredigion has been chosen as a finalists in the WeCare Wales awards.
Terri Steele from Cardigan is up against Casey Baker, a social care worker at Bridgend County Borough Council Supported Living, Gayle Jones, a care coordinator at Habitat Homecare in Swansea and Sarah Sharpe, a registered childminder at Poppins Daycare in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Three people have reached the final of the Inspirational leadership award. They are Avril Bracey, Head of Service for Adult Social Care at Carmarthenshire County Council, Ffion Cole, Bridgend County Borough Council and Keri Warren, Head of Children and Young People's Services at Neath Port Talbot Council.
The winner will be announced at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on 1 May.