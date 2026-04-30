Ceredigion County Council has apologised after some waste collections were missed this week.
The council says this is due to staff shortages and that crews are working hard to catch up.
In all, around 24 routes have been disrupted this week across north Ceredigion.
In a statement online, Ceredigion County Council said: "We apologise for the disruption some residents are currently experiencing with their waste collections.
"Due to staff shortages, our waste collection teams in the north of the county are unable to complete all scheduled routes at present. Crews are working extremely hard, including undertaking overtime and being reassigned from other roles, and are doing everything possible under challenging circumstances; however, some collections are unfortunately being missed.
"Where possible, we are prioritising the collection of Residual (black bag) waste and food waste.
"If your waste has not been collected by 6pm (Thursday), we kindly ask that you return it to your property rather than leaving it out, as this helps keep streets safe and tidy.
To see if your waste is scheduled to be collected, visit https://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/.../waste-collection-updates/
Ceredigion County Council added: "We understand that these challenges are frustrating, and we sincerely thank residents for their patience and understanding as we work to restore services as soon as possible."
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