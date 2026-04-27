A Welsh language translation of Willy Russell’s ‘Educating Rita’ is coming to Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
‘Addysgu Rita’ has been translated by Gwawr Loader for Y Consortiwm Cymraeg.
Welsh actors Holly Carpenter and Jeremi Cockram take on the iconic parts of Rita and Frank in this Welsh language first.
Consortiwm say Welsh learner engagement will sit at the heart of the production. Working closely with Mentrau Iaith and Dysgu Cymraeg, Consortiwm will offer sessions for Welsh learners and new speakers to use their language in a relaxed and welcoming setting, giving learners the opportunity to talk with the actors, the translator, and the director Geinor Styles, both online and following selected performances.
Post-show sessions will offer opportunities to practise speaking Welsh, build confidence and ask questions in an informal environment.
Wynne Roberts, Y Consortiwm Cymraeg Partner and Executive Director The Welfare Hall, Ystradgynlais said Welsh language theatre “gives people the chance not only to experience high-quality work in their own language, but to practise and grow their skills in a supportive, communal setting”.
“With so many Welsh learners and new speakers in our area, ‘Addysgu Rita’ feels especially meaningful,” he added.
Geinor Styles, Theatr na nog’s Artistic Director and ‘Addysgu Rita’ director added: “The theme of ‘Addysgu Rita’ is strongly linked to rekindling a desire for knowledge and self-improvement through education. Across Wales, many people are doing exactly that by learning Welsh for the first time or reconnecting with the language they learned as a child. The production provides an ideal platform for discussing that personal urge to learn something new for yourself, mirroring Rita’s own journey.”
‘Addysgu Rita’ will be performed at Ceredigion’s Theatr Felinfach on Friday, and Saturday, 9 May, and at Gwynedd’s Galeri Caernarfon on Tuesday, 12 and Wednesday, 13 May. All the performances start at 7.30pm.
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