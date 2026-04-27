Geinor Styles, Theatr na nog’s Artistic Director and ‘Addysgu Rita’ director added: “The theme of ‘Addysgu Rita’ is strongly linked to rekindling a desire for knowledge and self-improvement through education. Across Wales, many people are doing exactly that by learning Welsh for the first time or reconnecting with the language they learned as a child. The production provides an ideal platform for discussing that personal urge to learn something new for yourself, mirroring Rita’s own journey.”