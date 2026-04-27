Plans for a new storage shed at a south Ceredigion golf club to replace one damaged by storms have been approved by council planners.
Cilgwyn Golf Club, based in Llangybi, applied to Ceredigion County Council for full planning for an “essential” replacement storage shed on site to store machinery and tools.
The new shed will sit on the site of the current shed which planning documents said had been “damaged by storm weather and is in a bad state of repair.”
The new shed is needed to dry store important equipment including the lawnmower, tractor and tools used by the club for the upkeep of the course.
The plan was approved by Ceredigion County Council planning officers subject to conditions.
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