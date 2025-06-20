Ceredigion County Council has said it “remains committed to enforcing environmental regulations to protect public health and the environment” after a builder who dumped asbestos at a Cardigan car park was sentenced earlier this year.
Ashley Ciminera, of 30 Bryn Salem, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 15 May.
The 37-year-old, trading as AMC General Builders & Roofing, pleaded guilty at a hearing on 29 April to two charges of dumping asbestos on Morgan Street Car Park in Cardigan on or before 26 May 2023 without an environmental permit.
Ciminera was fined £200 for each offence.
Ceredigion County Council, which brought the prosecution, said Ciminera dumped fragmented and broken corrugated asbestos roofing sheets into Morgan Street car park after he had been working on replacing the roof of Harvst at Teifi Warehouse.
The council said that during the process of removing the sheets, fragmented parts had fallen and damaged cars parked below in the car park.
When asbestos-containing materials are damaged they can release tiny fibres into the air.
The shape and size of asbestos fibres enables them to penetrate deep into the lungs, where they can stay and penetrate lung tissue.
Leaving broken asbestos in an open public area was “therefore a serious public health issue,” the council said.
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion Cabinet Member responsible for Public Protection, said: “I am appalled by the brazen disregard shown to the general public by this offender.
“This case shows that anyone found mishandling hazardous waste will face strict penalties.
“This prosecution serves as a clear warning to all individuals and organisations that the careless or deliberate mismanagement of dangerous materials will not be tolerated.
“We remain committed to enforcing environmental regulations to protect public health and the environment.”
Ciminera’s building and roofing business was dissolved in 2023.
