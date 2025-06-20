A Lampeter man caught driving whilst disqualified in Cardigan has been fined by magistrates.
Thomas Davies, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to driving whilst disqualified on Finch Sqaure in Cardigan on 30 May this year.
Davies also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without insurance.
Magistrates handed Davies a fine of £120 and endorsed his driving record with six penalty points.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
