A Cardigan driver who overtook a vehicle “at high speed” while crossing a solid white line has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 18 June that Nathan Thomas Durose, of 39 Ridgeway, was driving an Audi A3 on the A487 near the Tesco junction in Cardigan on 12 March this year.
The court heard that the 25-year-old “overtook a vehicle at high speed crossing over the solid white line and into the white hatched area.”
Magistrates handed Durose a fine of £120 and endorsed his driving licence with three penalty points.
Durose was also ordered to pay costs to the prosecution of £130 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £88.
