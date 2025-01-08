Ceredigion County Council is doing an ‘excellent’ job for the county - according to Ceredigion County Council.
The council undertook a self-assessment review of its performance which was presented to Cabinet members on 7 January.
At a time when deep service cuts, rising council tax for residents and closures of schools, libraries and care homes are all hitting the headlines and causing widespread concern throughout the county, the council’s leader said the results of the review were “excellent.”
Ceredigion County Council says the report “outlines the excellent results, and the improvements made year on year, learning from experience and the inclusion of valued input by members of the public through consultation and engagement highlighting what’s important to them and ensuring that this is reflected in the aims and goals of the council.”
The annual review of Ceredigion County Council Performance and Well-being Objectives 2023/24 is the third year that the self-assessment has been delivered, following its statutory implementation by the Welsh Government in 2021.
Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of the Council said: “I am pleased to report the excellent progress made in terms of delivering our commitments set out in the Corporate Strategy and Well-being Objectives.
“This is another excellent result not only for our dedicated Officers who have exceeded the ambitious targets set in such a difficult financial climate, but also for our residents, who benefit directly from the services provided.”
