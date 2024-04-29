Ceredigion councillors will discuss two referrals from the Public Ombudsman for Wales at a meeting on Wednesday, but the details are being hidden by the county council with the meeting set to take place behind closed doors.
Ceredigion County Council’s Ethics and Standards Committee will meet on 1 May to hear reports on two referrals from the Ombudsman.
The Ombudsman deals with complaints and investigations into councillor conduct, as well as those regarding council services.
An agenda report for the meeting shows that two referrals will be discussed, but details of the referrals are completely redacted as the monitoring officer said that “to make this information public would disclose information relating to a particular individual and would allow information to enter the public domain before the individual has had an opportunity to make representations in respect of it.”
The monitoring officer said “these factors outweigh the public interest in disclosing the information at this stage.”
The report set to be put before members says the meeting will likely be held behind closed doors, excluding the press and public.
The Public Service Ombudsman for Wales told the Cambrian News that is “unable to provide information” on the referrals it has made.