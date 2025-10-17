A conference on childcare and play has been held at the university campus in Lampeter.
Funded by the Welsh Government, the Childcare and Play conference brought together childcare professionals from across the county for a day of learning, reflection, and collaboration.
The conference, hosted by Ceredigion County Council, featured a dynamic programme of keynote speakers and interactive workshops, designed to support and empower those working in early years settings. Attendees included registered childminders, day nurseries, and Cylchoedd Meithrin, all of whom benefited from expert insights and practical guidance.
International early years consultant Kym Scott delivered a compelling keynote on attachment, well-being, belonging, and self-regulation in the early years. Her workshop on supporting positive behaviour through relational approaches sparked thoughtful discussion and reflection among participants.
Lianne Savage from Gogerddan Childcare led a hands-on session on developing outdoor environments for play, showcasing creative and cost-effective ideas to enrich outdoor spaces of all sizes. Her workshop highlighted the value of play in natural settings and offered practical tips for making the most of available resources.
The day concluded with an inspiring keynote from Alison Rees-Edwards, Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Education and Humanities, UWTSD, who explored the lifelong benefits of bilingualism and multilingualism, beginning in early childhood.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, said: “The Childcare and Play sector provide vital services to families in Ceredigion, enabling parents to access work and training.”
Carys Davies, Strategic Childcare Manager, added: “This event was shaped by the needs and requests of our providers, offering in-person learning that reflects the realities of a modern and evolving sector. In Ceredigion, we’re fortunate to have a passionate and committed workforce who place children and families at the heart of everything they do, something that was clear throughout the day.”
