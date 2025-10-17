A Llandysul man has appeared in court charged with assault, intentional strangulation and making threats to kill in Lampeter.
Liam Michael Woodcraft, of Clifton Terrace, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 13 October.
The 43-year-old is charged with assault, intentional strangulation and making threats to kill in Lampeter on 11 October this year.
Woodcraft is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 14 November.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
