Ceredigion County Council is set to begin broadcasting its planning committee meetings to the public from later this year, a report has said.
A report to be put before members of the Democratic Services Committee on Wednesday, 28 February, says that plans are currently in place to broadcast the Development Control Committee meetings from May.
The report said: “Ceredigion County Council currently broadcasts the proceeding at all Council and Cabinet meetings.
“This exceeds the current requirements of the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021.
“During its meeting on 20 September, the Democratic Services Committee requested that consideration [be given] as to the live-streaming of additional committees.”
The planning committee is the only extra meeting recommended for broadcast.