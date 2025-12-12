Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) is asking patients, visitors and staff to wear face masks in hospitals.
Specific areas of concern include Emergency Departments or other admission, assessment and triage areas. BCUHB would like people to wear fluid-resistant face masks unless exempt because of a health condition. Masks will be provided at the front door.
Other areas treating patients with a weaker immune system may also introduce masks, based on a local risk assessment.
Our infection prevention teams have been closely monitoring cases of flu and other winter illnesses at hospitals, and have been assessing levels of infection on a daily basis.
The number of cases of flu and other respiratory illnesses in hospitals has risen in recent weeks. BCUHB teams have now agreed that introducing masks in some areas is a necessary precaution to help reduce the spread.
This will help to reduce the risk of transmission of flu and other winter viruses to other potentially vulnerable patients.
As part of BCUHB’s response, teams will also step up cleaning procedures at hospitals and increase ventilation where possible. In some areas, it may be necessary to restrict visiting based on local risk assessments so speak to ward and department staff for advice, or if you have any concerns.
BCUHB is also asking the public to help limit the spread of winter viruses and prevent illness by:
• Avoiding visiting loved ones in hospital if you have a cough, cold, sore throat, or a high temperature. Anyone with symptoms of vomiting or diarrhoea must wait at least 48 hours after their symptoms end before visiting one of our hospitals.
• Making sure you take up winter vaccines you are eligible for to help protect the most vulnerable against serious illness, and reduce the circulation of viruses in the community.
• Managing mild and moderate symptoms of flu or other winter viruses safely at home, and trying to avoid passing it on to others. Advice and remedies are available from local community pharmacies, or NHS 111 Wales. If you experience severe symptoms or have difficulty breathing, please attend an Emergency Department.
• Washing your hands or using hand sanitiser regularly, and before entering any of our wards or clinical areas.
• Avoiding sitting on patient beds, or using patient toilets. Please ask our staff where you can find the nearest visitor toilet.
• Covering your mouth if you sneeze or cough. Please use a tissue and make sure you dispose of your tissue in a bin and wash your hands. If you do not have a tissue, sneeze of cough into the crook of your elbow.
Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Angela Wood said: “We monitor cases of flu and other winter infections every day, and are now introducing face masks in those areas of our hospitals where the risk is currently greatest.
“We are prepared to step up to compulsory masking in all areas of our hospitals if we judge that this is necessary in the days ahead.
“But we continue to urge people across North Wales to follow our simple guidance to help keep themselves and vulnerable people in our hospitals as safe as possible this winter. Thank you for your support.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.