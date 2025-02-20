A planned 9.9 per cent council tax rise in Ceredigion will be revised after the Welsh Government announced an increase in funding, the county council has confirmed.
As reported earlier today, Ceredigion County Council is set to get a cash boost which could lead to a lower council tax rise than the 9.9 per cent predicted after the Welsh Government announced a new funding floor for Welsh councils.
Publishing its final budget on 20 February, the Welsh Government said it had introduced a guaranteed 3.8 per cent funding floor for all local authorities.
Ceredigion County Council has been set to hike its council tax by 9.9 per cent from April, but has previously said that any uplift in Welsh Government funding would mean a lower tax increase for residents.
Now the council has confirmed it will rework the planned increase in light of the extra funding.
A council spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “The Council welcomes the 3.8 per cent funding floor for all local authorities.
“However, this is falls a long short way of meeting the significant budget pressures faced by the Council which total £11.8m for next financial year.
“The Leader and Cabinet have already determined that any benefit from a Funding Floor in the Final Settlement would be used to reduce the indicative Council Tax increase, therefore a revised Budget and Council Tax position will be prepared and presented to the Council meeting on 3 March 2025.”