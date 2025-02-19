A Furnace mum has taken up ultra-marathon running to fundraise in memory of a 13-year-old boy who died of cancer.
Lesley Lewis, 54, stopped running during lockdown after anxiety made it difficult to leave the house.
That was until her friend's son Frank Cleal died in 2021 from a rare bone cancer after battling it for two years.
Lesley, a pilates instructor, realised she could be brave too, sought help for her anxiety and returned to running, doing her first 10 miles solo the same day of Frank’s funeral.
She built up to running marathons in Frank’s name, raising money to support families who have children with cancer.
On 8 February the mum of seven completed her longest challenge yet, running 78 miles overnight in just under 25 hours.
Lesley said: “It felt like my world was shrinking, I was nervous even taking the dogs for a walk.
“Then Frank got the news that his cancer was terminal - Frank and his family had no choice but to be brave.
“It made me brave too - I pushed myself and started to realise the more you run the more you see the countryside.
“The ultra marathon running community is so welcoming I’ve made some incredible friends.
“I'm so proud to be doing my bit to try to repay the inspiration that Frank and his family have been to me to try live my life that little bit braver.”
Lesley has raised thousands of pounds for Be More Frank, which gives financial assistance to families with a child with cancer in Herefordshire, Powys, Monmouthshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and now thanks to Lesley, Ceredigion too.
Her latest challenge to run the Lady Anne Way was her first overnight ultra marathon, completing it despite struggling from sleep deprivation and a dead fitness watch.