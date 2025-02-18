A new project has been launched to restore the Dyfi Valley’s Celtic rainforests.
The project aims to improve the biodiversity of the National Forest for Wales, also bringing economic and wellbeing benefits to residents.
The project which begins this February will involve tree planting, habitat improvement, coppicing and surveying the woodlands in the Dyfi Valley UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
The Dyfi Biosphere Celtic Rainforest Communities project will also be working with young people and vulnerable adults to connect to the woods through wellbeing workshops and volunteering.
The project is a huge collaboration between Ceredigion County Council, RSPB, Coed Lleol, Eryri National Park Authority and community groups, funded by Welsh Government National Forest for Wales Landscape Pilot.