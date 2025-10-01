Ceredigion council wants to sell two former primary schools and land in the south of the county in the hopes of bringing in more than £500,000 into the authority’s coffers.
A report set to be put before Cabinet members on 7 October recommends the sale of former schools and adjoining land in Dihewyd and Felinfach.
The schools were closed in January with pupils transferred to the then newly built Dyffryn Aeron school in Felinfach.
The £4.7m new build school was initially expected to be ready in 2022, with Felinfach and Dihewyd schools shut along with the school in Ciliau Parc.
However, delays meant pupils moving into the new school in January this year.
A report to be put before Cabinet members said the former schools in Felinfach and Dihewyd are in “reasonable condition” but “will require maintenance and investment within the next 12 months.”
The council said it had written to Llanfihangel Ystrad Community Council to offer them the opportunity to express interest in both sites “however they have not responded to this letter.”
“There is potential scope for development by the council, but the gains would be marginal when set against the possible planning risks and abortive costs, and internal and external resources that would be required to develop the site,” the report said.
“Expressions of interest in the site have been received from individuals for future use and development, and so the purpose of putting the property on the open market is to achieve best value for the education service.”
“The site has been externally valued at £200,000 for the school and playground, and between £75,000 and £100,000 for the field across the road,” the report adds.
The report recommends that the former Dihewyd school is also put on the open market at a value of £250,000.
