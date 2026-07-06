These include £250,000 ringfenced for the centenary Urdd Eisteddfod to be held in Ceredigion in 2029; £212,000 to increase the cost & inflationary pressures reserve to £1m; £253,000 ringfenced for future planning enforcement activity; £2m set aside in recognition of the ongoing risks and challenges to children’s out-of-county placements; and a £239,000 top-up to the Community Housing Scheme reserve to ensure it is maintained at £2m.