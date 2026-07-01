Plans to build a flood defence scheme on Aberystwyth’s beaches will be drawn up in the next three years, councillors have been told.
During a Ceredigion council committee meeting to discuss issues around the Aberaeron flood defence scheme, councillors were told that funding had been secured from the Welsh Government for the full business case and detailed design work on an Aberystwyth flood defence scheme.
A video created by Ceredigion County Council showing the original proposal
Members of the thriving communities committee heard that the aim is to complete design work within the next three years, but that there was no predicted start date for the scheme as it depended on funding.
In a finance report to cabinet members, Ceredigion officers say ‘match funding should start to be set aside during 26/27 for this scheme, by virtue of the £1m strategic Capital schemes allocation approved in the 26/27 Revenue budget process’.
Plans were first revealed in 2024 during a public consultation, which showed a 100 metre rock breakwater off north beach, a number of rock groynes, new access ramps, removal of the wooden jetty on north beach and to develop the former paddling pool site.
The proposal would also lead to an increase in the size of north beach by importing sand while at other locations, secondary flood walls on the promenade will be retained and added.
A rock revetment will be placed in front of the sea wall at Victoria Terrace as well as strengthening and protection works to the existing promenade sea wall.
In the 2024 consultation, Ceredigion County Council said that the flood defence scheme would protect approximately 460 properties that are at risk of flooding in 100 years’ time in the event of a 1 in 200-year storm and with failure of the sea wall.
Speaking in 2024, Rhodri Llwyd, Corporate Lead Officer for Highways and Environment services at Ceredigion County Council said the promenade will be visually different following the work, but that the council is trying to avoid work on the promenade itself as people enjoy it as it is.
Concerns were raised by Aberystwyth swimming group Nofio Aber, who said the scheme as it stands “does not appear to address the needs and safety of swimmers in the area.”
“We also fear that if we do not raise these issues now, the safety of swimmers as well as boarders, kayakers etc. could be seriously compromised,” the group said.
The group raised concerns that the proposed groyne, to run parallel with the pier “could create dangerous rip currents” and “put lives at risk.”
A flood defence scheme in Aberaeron, completed last year, ran £4 million over its original £31.6 million budget and has faced ongoing issues with silt blocking the entrance to the harbour, with dredging taking place a number of times to remove the build up.
The original consultation stated it hoped work would start in Aberystwyth in 2026, but now officers say the design work will be complete within three years with no start date on work planned.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.