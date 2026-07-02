A petition calling for an independent audit of Ceredigion County Council after a series of pay hikes, tax rises and controversial decisions has reached more than 1,000 signatures.
Last month, the Cambrian News reported that fed up residents launched a petition calling for a “reputable third-party audit of Ceredigion County Council” that “will ensure accountability and restore faith in local governance”.
It followed Cambrian News reports on council controversial moves including introducing car parking charges on Aberystwyth promenade against residents’ wishes, a pay bump for the council’s chief executive to more than £150,000, as well as continued council tax rises and warnings from the Auditor General for Wales that the council has submitted its accounts late.
The Cambrian News revealed in May that Chief Executive Eifion Evans is in line for a pay rise of nearly £5,000, taking his wage to £151,529, while Ceredigion councillors also received a £1,273 pay rise from April.
Earlier in May, parking charges were introduced along Aberystwyth promenade despite a consultation on the plan drawing 106 objections.
It was accompanied by an April 4.75 per cent council tax hike, meaning that since 2022, the average Band D council tax in Ceredigion has gone up £550 a year.
This year, the council has also been grappling with the significant issues at the multi-million pound Aberaeron sea defences.
It was in response to the cycle of bad news and decision making that a petition was launched calling for an independent investigation of how Ceredigion County Council is run.
The petition, begun by Jacqueline Hughes, says there has been a “slow and disheartening decay”, in particular in Aberystwyth, “at the hands of Ceredigion County Council.”
The petition labelled the governance of the county as “utter mismanagement”.
It called for a “comprehensive, independent and forensic accountancy audit” of the council as residents “deserve to know where every penny is going, understand what has been spent, what is currently being spent, and critically, what has been mismanaged.”
Since the Cambrian News covered the story of the petition, hundreds of residents have put their name to it with the total now exceeding 1,000 signatures.
Cambrian News readers, responding to the petition said it would “shine a light” and what they see as failings by the council.
One said: “Whilst an audit is absolutely necessary, the only solution I can see now is that our entire failing council be brought under special measures to address its many problems, restore competence and public confidence.”
While the change.org petition is unlikely to lead to what residents want – with external audits of the council’s finances carried out by the Auditor General for Wales – the signatures show the strength of feeling over how the council has handled decision-making over the past few years, with people feeling squeezed financially and not listened to when services are cut, changed or new moves and costs introduced.
The petition, which has now reached 1,044 signatures, can be found at www.change.org/p/require-ceredigion-county-council-to-undergo-an-independent-audit.
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