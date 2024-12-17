Ceredigion councillors are calling for the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales.
At the full council meeting on 12 December, a motion to hand control of the Crown Estate to Wales, similar to what happens in Scotland, was passed unopposed.
The motion was proposed by Cllr Catrin MS Davies called on the First Minister of Wales to demand immediate action from the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.
The Crown Estate, which includes 65% of Wales’ riverbeds, beaches, and over 50,000 acres of land valued at over £853 million, currently generates significant profits that flow directly to the UK Treasury and the Royal Family.
Last year, the Estate reported record profits, with a net increase of £658.1 million, bringing total earnings to £1.1 billion. In 2024, the section of the Crown Estate already devolved to the Scottish Government generated an estimated £108.3 million into the public coffers in Scotland.
A recent YouGov poll found that 58% of respondents supported devolving the Crown Estate to Wales. Ceredigion became the seventh county council in Wales to pass a motion calling for the devolution of the Crown Estate within Wales.
Catrin M S Davies said: “The figures speak for themselves. Wales could receive an estimated £50 million annually through the devolution of the Crown Estate. Considering the extreme financial challenges and tight budgets faced by councils, which in turn intensify hardships for residents, devolving the Crown Estate is a no brainer.”
Cllr Alun Williams added: "Devolving the Crown Estate to Wales is not just a matter of fairer funding; it’s about aligning resources with our unique challenges and needs. With 60 miles of coastline, Ceredigion stands to benefit significantly from control over the marine assets of the Crown Estate, promoting sustainability, economic regeneration, and addressing our profound social care challenges.”