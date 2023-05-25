Speaking at the exhibition launch on 24 May, Ben Lake MP said: “It’s a privilege to be able to formally open the exhibition and welcome you all here to what has already been a fantastic couple of days, and I’m very grateful to Andrea Hammel and Morris Brodie for making it all happen. I was very lucky to attend the exhibit in Aberystwyth Arts Centre and was struck by how powerful the exhibits were, and I think said then that whilst it’s good to have it in Aberystwyth it’s important to bring it to Westminster not just for politicians but for a wider audience to learn about the history.”