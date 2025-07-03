A Llandysul grandfather is preparing to run the Cardiff Half Marathon for NSPCC Cymru, more than 40 years after completing the city’s first full marathon.
Keen runner John Jones, 79, ran the original Cardiff Marathon in 1981, finishing with an impressive time of three hours and 40 minutes.
Now he is preparing for his last race before turning 80 and says he wants to raise awareness of the NSPCC’s work protecting children from abuse and neglect.
John said: “When I did the first Cardiff Marathon, running was very different to how it is now.
“We had to do our training but there were not many events in the calendar and there was not a lot of information.
“I remember for example there was only one shop in Cardiff that sold running shoes.”
John was one of 4,000 runners to take part in the first marathon, which was held at various points between 1981 and 2002, and alongside the half marathon between 2003 and 2006.
This will now be John’s fifth Cardiff Half Marathon, a race which he says has become one of his favourites.
He added: “It’s very well organised, there are crowds all around the route, bands playing, people singing in the choirs and people cheering you on all around. It makes for a great atmosphere.
“I know the route now and I know what to expect. When you do the race, the time flies.
“It will be my last race in my 70s so I thought this year I would try to do it for children and young people.
“I chose the NSPCC because I would like to raise some money and awareness of its important work.
“We can all help out and play a part helping to keep children safe.”
John, who has two children and four grandchildren, will be among a record number of more than 900 runners raising vital funds to support the work of the NSPCC at the Cardiff Half Marathon this year.
NSPCC Cymru has been the lead charity partner of the event since 2018, with the event raising more than £880,000 in support of its work during that time.
Money raised goes towards supporting the charity’s vital services such as Speak out Stay safe, a safeguarding programme for children aged 5- to 11-years-old which helps them recognise abuse and where to turn for help, and Childline, a free, confidential counselling for children and young people up to the age of 19.
Jessica Finnegan, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Cymru, said: “This will be a special race for John as it will be his last before turning 80, therefore we are especially grateful he has chosen to fundraise for the NSPCC.
“We wish him and all those taking part in the half marathon the best of luck.”
The Cardiff Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 5, with more than 27,500 runners taking part.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.