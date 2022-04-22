Ceredigion Golden Guernseys get in spirit for Parkinson’s Day

A tribe of beautiful Golden Guernsey goats got into the spirit to mark World Parkinson’s Day on a west Wales farm.

It was one of hundreds of activities across the UK turning buildings, pets and homes a special hue of blue to show solidarity with the community on 11 April.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and while it predominantly affects older people, young people can be diagnosed with it too. In the UK approximately 145,000 people are currently living with the condition, including more than 7,600 who live in Wales, and there is no cure.

In Cardigan, local supporters Linda Page and Cherry Hammet were responsible for liaising with the iconic local buildings, businesses and community in an effort to get as many on board as possible.

Linda, whose husband has Parkinson’s and Cherry whose daughter was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 34 said: “World Parkinson’s Day is a great opportunity for us to show people affected by the condition in the Cardigan area that they are not alone. Seeing that people are supporting them and willing to learn more is a massive boost for the community”

“We are doing something a little different in Cardigan. Not only are we lighting up the magnificent St Mary’s Church in blue to mark World Parkinson’s Day on 11 April but we will also be dressing up goats in blue Parkinson’s UK t-shirts. We really hope that this will get people talking about Parkinson’s Turning things blue is a really strong visual symbol of support for people affected by Parkinson’s in the local area showing them that they are not alone. There’s still plenty of work to do though and we will continue to raise awareness until a cure is found.“

The events around the country were delivered by local members of the community with the support of Parkinson’s UK Cymru. The charity is investing in groundbreaking research to find a cure, and is here to support everyone affected by the condition until it is found.

Reflecting on this year’s efforts, Ana Palazon, director at Parkinson’s UK Cymru said: “The Parkinson’s community is filled with bold and bright individuals, and it’s been incredible to see so many national landmarks across Wales turning an equally bright blue for World Parkinson’s Day. The idea to light up buildings came from the community and it’s been brought to life by their passion and determination. It’s been my privilege to have worked alongside them on this year’s activity.