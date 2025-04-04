An historic Ceredigion hotel will reopen this month following a 24-month renovation project.
The Tŷ Glyn Hotel in Ciliau Aeron near Lampeter has announced that its opening weekend will take place on 19 and 20 April, and the public are invited to enjoy a series of events.
The independently owned Tŷ Glyn has been dubbed as one of the 'Hottest New Hotels Opening in 2025' by the ‘Independent’ and now, following two years of work to renovate it, the owners will celebrate by opening to the public for a fun-filled weekend of entertainment.
The Thomas family and team are looking forward to the opening weekend, packed with something for everyone, and have issued an invitation to the opening day on Saturday, 19 April.
Visitors can enjoy a relaxed afternoon from 2pm-5pm, when they can receive a welcome drink and watch talented performances from Gwasanaeth Cerdd Ceredigion Music Service, and a lively performance from the members of the local youth theatre group, Ser Aeron Stars.
Later on the evening party will begin, and members of the public can join staff at the venue from 6pm for a complimentary arrival drink and an incredible line-up of live music throughout the evening.
On Sunday, 20 April, visitors will see the Tŷ Glyn restaurant serving breakfast and Sunday lunch, followed by entertainment in the evening from local singer, Dafydd Pantrod a'i fand.
Will and Heather Thomas said: “We wanted our opening weekend to be something special.
“We've tried to ensure there's something for everyone and we're thrilled to be working alongside talented local children and musicians.”.
It was announced last August that the well-known Thomas family from Aberaeron family would reopen historic Ty Glyn this spring.
The family is known for their other successful local establishments, The Celtic and Y Seler.