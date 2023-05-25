House prices dropped by 4.4 per cent – more than the average for Wales – in Ceredigion in March, new figures show.
The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 3.4 per cent annual decline.
The average Ceredigion house price in March was £237,992, Land Registry figures show – a 4.4 per cent decrease on February.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices decreased 0.6 per cent, and Ceredigion was lower than the 1.2 per cent drop for the UK as a whole.
Average property price in March
Ceredigion: £237,992
Wales:£214,174
UK: £285,009
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ceredigion fell by £8,400 – putting the area 21st among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Neath Port Talbot, where property prices increased on average by 11.2%, to £167,000.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Gwynedd lost 3.8 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £198,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Ceredigion spent an average of £215,300 on their property – £8,200 less than a year ago, but £49,200 more than in March 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £263,100 on average in March – 22.2 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Ceredigion in March – they dropped 4.8 per cent in price, to £170,559 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.5 per cent.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 4.2 per cent monthly; down 3.2 per cent annually; £308,436 average
- Semi-detached: down 4.5 per cent monthly; down 3.3 per cent annually; £199,445 average
- Flats: down 4.1 per cent monthly; down 5 per cent annually; £108,699 average
How do property prices in Ceredigion compare?
Buyers paid 11.1 per cent more than the average price in Wales (£214,000) in March for a property in Ceredigion. Across Wales, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.
The most expensive properties in Wales were in Monmouthshire – £358,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in Ceredigion. Monmouthshire properties cost 2.7 times as much as homes in Blaenau Gwent (£135,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.