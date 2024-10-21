Ceredigion councillors will be asked to back a motion calling on the UK chancellor to provide ‘urgent’ extra funding for the county council which is facing “unprecedented demand.”
A motion to be put before Ceredigion County Council’s full council meeting on Thursday, 24 October calls for members to back calls to urge Chancellor Rachel Reeves “to put local government funding back on a sustainable foundation” when she unveils her Autumn budget.
Proposed by Cllr Gareth Davies, the motion says that Ceredigion council “due to chronic government under-funding, is now £70m worse off, in real terms, than we were a decade ago.”
“We urge the Chancellor in her forthcoming autumn budget to put local government funding back on a sustainable foundation, by drawing on the £10b available due to the Bank of England’s decision to slow down the pace of its quantitative tightening programme.”
The motion says that urgent extra revenue funding via the Barnett Formula is needed for “essential services” with many facing “unprecedented demand and critical financial pressures.”
“We further urge the Chancellor to provide for inflationary pressures on local government budgets, and to ensure that pay settlements which are set centrally should be fully funded by central government.”