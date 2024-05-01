Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has met with the county’s Association of the Blind to discuss digital accessibility concerns.
At the meeting, association members argued that for blind people and those with other visual impairments, navigating the digital landscape can be extremely challenging.
“Everything from housing and healthcare resources to banking and benefit systems is shifting online at an unprecedented rate, and navigating these online services can be extremely challenging for visually impaired individuals,” they said.
Members explained that assistive technologies like screen readers go a long way toward closing the gap but the technologies often hit roadblocks because the information they are designed to work with don’t work with them, leaving the information inaccessible.
Mr Lake said: “I am grateful to members of the Ceredigion Association of the Blind for meeting with me, as it was invaluable to hear first-hand of the daily challenges that blind and visually impaired individuals in Ceredigion must overcome when accessing a range of services - from public transport to online banking.
“I was particularly concerned to learn of the difficulties that they encounter when accessing financial services online, and the impact that further bank branch closures will have on their financial independence.”