Ceredigion MS meets action group over lengthy queues at McDonald’s
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones met with frustrated residents in Aberystwyth over McDonald’s queues which can be ‘seen from space’.
The Plaid Cymru MS met members of the newly-formed Parc-y-llyn Access Improvement Group along with Llanbadarn Fawr county councillor Gareth Davies.
As the Cambrian News reported, residents in the estate are pleading with the council to act over the queues for the fast-food restaurant which can snake out on to the roundabout and down Fford Parc-y-llyn.
They have hit out at Ceredigion County Council for ‘ignoring’ congestion, pollution and road safety concerns.
A satellite image was posted on Facebook showing the traffic build up from McDonald’s.
Miss Jones said residents are ‘fed up’ of the queues preventing them from driving home.
She said: “It’s an unacceptable situation and I agree that a solution needs to be found.
“McDonald’s is profiting from the queuing customers and they should be charged with ensuring that this is not to the detriment of local residents.”
She told residents she would be writing to the council about her concerns.
Cllr Davies said: “Ceredigion council has allocated an officer to deal with the matter.
“I understand he’s been out and had a chat with McDonald’s.”
The group is demanding the council re-evaluate ‘outdated’ planning conditions for the McDonald’s restaurant – and restore a ‘chicane system.’
A McDonald’s spokesperson said the company is ‘always keen to play an active role in helping to address any problems’ and it wants to ‘consider solutions’ with the council.
