Professor Anwen Jones, Aberystwyth University Executive Lead for the Old College project welcomed the visit: “The Old College is a hugely important project for Aberystwyth – both for the University and the town, economically, socially and culturally. The support we have received from the UK Government has been instrumental in realising our vision for the Old College. This historic building will soon be serving the community and visitors alike, breathing new life into a cherished part of our heritage."