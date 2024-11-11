Plaid Cymru has reiterated calls for full devolution of Crown Estate, with peer Carmen Smith saying profits generated from the Welsh Crown Estate should be invested directly in Welsh communities.
The party has welcomed a first step towards recognising Wales’s right to influence the management of the Crown Estate, as the UK Government supports a House of Lords amendment proposing Welsh representation on the Estate's board.
However, Plaid Cymru insists this change is only the beginning.
Baroness Carmen Smith had tabled amendments to the Crown Estate Bill which would see the Crown Estate fully devolved to Wales, as is the case in Scotland.
Plaid Cymru have long argued that profits from the Welsh Crown Estate should also be reinvested directly into Welsh communities.