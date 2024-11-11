A project to build an integrated health and social care unit in Tregaron has hit another roadblock after it was revealed a 'delivery partner' has not been found.
The Cylch Caron project, which was first mooted in 2016, would consist of a GP surgery, community pharmacy, outpatient clinics and community nursing services, as well as extra care flats and integrated health and social care units.
The project also includes specialist social housing for individuals with care needs in Tregaron.
A tender went out over the summer to find a 'delivery partner' to design and build the project.
However, despite saying bids had been received and were being reviewed, it has been revealed by Ceredigion County Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board, that no delivery partner was identified.
The two organisations are now reviewing their options as they try to find an 'appropriate partner'.
Cllr Alun Williams, Deputy Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “Following the initial tender, we are now reviewing the scheme in order to find the best way to progress.
"Integration between our social care and health services is clearly the way forward for the well-being of our residents and that is what this innovative scheme hopes to provide for the people of Tregaron and nearby communities.”
Peter Skitt, County Director for Ceredigion at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We continue to be committed to Cylch Caron and supporting the health and well-being of the community in Tregaron. Following the outcome of the tender process it is critical that as partners we continue to work together and urgently review the tender, and explore options, to progress our plans for Tregaron.”
Hywel Dda decided to remove all nine inpatient beds from Tregaron Hospital in September - with staff working in the community - although the hospital would not close, with outpatients services at the building remaining until Cylch Caron is finally built.
The decision to remove beds was met with opposition from the local community and politicians.
This latest knock will push the plans back even further, which were already estimated at being three to five years away.
Cylch Caron was delayed in 2021 after housing association Barcud backed out of the project over financial concerns amid rising costs, putting the scheme in danger of never going ahead.
The land for the Cylch Caron project was bought with £727,000 of Welsh Government funding in 2016.