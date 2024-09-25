A Ceredigion Playgroup have won an award at the Early Years Wales Awards held in Aberporth.
Aberporth Bilingual Playgroup have won ‘The World Outside’ Award due to their commitment in making use of the natural environments outdoors to develop children’s learning and taking advantage of the council’s Forest school training.
Although not having an outdoor area attached to the setting, the playgroup makes use of natural environments and various places for outdoor activities within easy walking distance of the playgroup.
They explore local woods and provide sufficient, challenging, and interesting equipment and resources that are used in a variety of ways to develop the children’s learning.
Rhiannon and Katie, Aberporth Playgroup Leaders, said: “Staff worked tirelessly to create a nurturing environment for our young learners, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication.
“A heartfelt thank you to our management committee who have been incredibly supportive over the past year. The setting is grateful to the children, parents, staff, and the support of Ceredigion County Council.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion’s Cabinet Member responsible for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills said: “The staff have worked tirelessly to create a nurturing environment for our young learners, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication.”