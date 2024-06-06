The pair join the previously announced Ben Lake for Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrat Mark Williams, Welsh Labour’s Jackie Jones, Conservative Aled Thomas, Tomos Barlow for the Green Party, as those vying for votes on polling day on 4 July. The new look Ceredigion Preseli seat will take in parts of north Pembrokeshire for the first time since 1997 as Welsh MP numbers fall from 40 to 32 following a boundary reshuffle.