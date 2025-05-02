The new tenants of a National Trust Cymru farm in the heart of Eryri have been announced after winning the second series of Channel 4’s National Trust: Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker.
Ioan Jones from Boduan and Sara Jenkins, who grew up on a farm in Talybont, Ceredigion, both 28, secured a 15-year tenancy for a 613-acre (248-hectare) hill farm in the foothills of Yr Wyddfa in Saturday’s final, (3 May).
The eight-part television series followed seven hopeful applicants with a passion for sustainable farming who presented business plans, discussed their vision for the farm and experienced life on the National Trust Cymru estate by taking part in real-life farming tasks and experiences.
Challenges included handling livestock, going to auction, selling produce at a market in Portmeirion, welcoming tourists to the farm’s holiday lets and more.
They were observed over a three-week filming period by Giles Hunt, the National Trust’s Land and Estates Director, and the National Trust’s General Manager for Eryri, Trystan Edwards, who together selected the successful applicant.
Up for grabs was Llyndy Isaf, a nature rich farm comprising lowland fields, woodland and mountain pasture and a four-bedroom farmhouse on the shores of Llyn Dinas. A two-bedroom annex and two bothies for welcoming tourists also form part of the tenancy.
The successful applicants in the competitive selection process, Ioan and partner Sara, both come from Welsh farming backgrounds and entered the process together. Ioan grew up on his parent’s beef and sheep farm in Boduan, while Sara was raised on a family farm at Tal-y-Bont, Ceredigion.
Trystan Edwards, National Trust General Manager for Eryri said: “Ioan and Sara were put through their paces over a three-week period and demonstrated to us how well they understood the role of farming and nature in an environment as special as this. The farm is certain to go from strength-to-strength under their careful custodianship, and I wish them the very best.”
The couple moved into Llyndy Isaf just before Christmas.
The pair have opted to live in the annex for now and instead let the four-bedroom farmhouse as a holiday home. “The farmhouse is fully booked this month so it’s going well”, said Sara. “We are also tidying up the other bothy, keeping all of its natural features and just adding in some beds and other comforts.”
Presenter Matt Baker said: “I’m so delighted that Sara and Ioan were awarded the tenancy by the National Trust. Over the three weeks they proved to be very at home in the challenging landscape of Eryri and I have no doubt that they’ll be brilliant tenants.”
As part of their business plan, Ioan and Sara have been working with the National Trust and Eryri National Park to discuss creating a small overflow car park for hikers and to open a small campsite on the land in the summer.
Since filming took place, the couple have also got engaged, with Ioan proposing at the farm and they hope to wed at Sara’s family farm in Ceredigion in 2026.