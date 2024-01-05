A CEREDIGION professor says he feels ‘a little embarrassed’ after being honoured with a knighthood for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Professor John Edmunds, of the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), was named a knight bachelor for services to epidemiology in the New Year Honours list.
The former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil was made an OBE in 2016 for services to infectious disease control, particularly during the west African Ebola crisis.
During the Covid-19 pandemic he served on a number of committees including the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).
Prof Edmunds’ parents, Noel and Janice, still live in Ffos-y-Ffin and his brother works at the family business, Lampeter House in Aberystwyth.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, Prof Edmunds said: “It was quite a shock to be nominated.
“I really was not expecting it.
“Partly, as it is such an honour, but also because I was, at times, quite critical of the Government during the pandemic.
“I was also a little embarrassed to be singled out. There were many thousands of people working tirelessly to reduce the impact of the epidemic. I am not sure that I really deserve any special mention. I’ll take it though, if offered!”