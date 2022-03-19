Ceredigion restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Cambrian News reporter  
Saturday 19th March 2022 4:37 pm
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New rating issued (PA )

A Ceredigion restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Cwtch cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lisburne Motors, Pontrhydygroes, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on February 10, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

It means that of Ceredigion’s 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

