Ceredigion restaurant given new food hygiene rating
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Saturday 19th March 2022 4:37 pm
Share
New rating issued (PA )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Ceredigion restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cwtch cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lisburne Motors, Pontrhydygroes, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on February 10, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Ceredigion’s 227 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 138 (61%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |