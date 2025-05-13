Cardigan Bay is a hotspot for marine wildlife, one of two places in the UK home to semi-resident populations of bottlenose dolphins, a focus of CBMWC’s research. The region is also important for Atlantic grey seals, which have their pups in Autumn in the coastline’s numerous sheltered bays, as well as seabirds that feature on the UK Red List for threatened species (making them species most in need of conservation), including great black-backed gulls, kittiwakes and herring gulls.