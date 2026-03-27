Schools in Ceredigion are being recognised for their commitment to strengthening careers and work-related experiences through the Careers Wales Quality Award (CWQA) – as registration opens for more schools across the country to take part.
Since launching in September 2023, 66 schools and settings from across Wales have taken part in the award pilot, including primary, secondary, special schools, pupil referral units and EOTAS provisions. This included Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig, Ysgol Gymenudol Cei Newydd and Ysgol Gymunedol Llanilar.
Pilot schools are already seeing benefits, with feedback highlighting strong leadership, improved engagement and greater teacher confidence.
These early results show how the award can support schools to build meaningful, high‑quality careers and work‑related experiences for learners aged 3 to 16 aligned with the Curriculum for Wales.
As the pilot phase draws to a close, registration has now opened for new schools to take part in the Careers Wales Quality Award from September 2026.
The award is structured across three stages – Leadership, Development and Impact – guiding schools from setting a clear strategic approach to careers education, through to embedding careers and work-related experiences in the curriculum, and then demonstrating the difference this makes for learners.
Schools from the pilot have worked closely with Careers Wales curriculum coordinators to help shape and refine the award ahead of its national rollout. The full national launch will introduce Bronze, Silver and Gold award levels, offering flexibility while recognising schools’ achievements and progress in developing high-quality CWRE.
Mark Owen, Head of Stakeholder Services at Careers Wales, said: “I’d like to congratulate every school and setting that has taken part in the Careers Wales Quality Award pilot. Their commitment and openness to collaboration has been vital in helping us shape an award that effectively supports schools.”
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