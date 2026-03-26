TV history expert and author Graham Loveluck-Edwards is is coming to Cardigan to bring you stories about bad guys from Welsh history.
Having already entertained audiences in Aberystwyth with ancient folk songs and tales of pirates, highwaymen, tyrants and murderers, Graham will return to Ceredigion on Friday, 17 April.
Audiences who have seen this tour to date have given it rave reviews, and I will add to that. Graham kept my daughter and I thoroughly entertained during his Penparcau Hub appearance on Friday, 20 March.
The ‘Worst Bad Guys in Welsh History’ tour is at the Guildhall in Cardigan on Friday, 7 April, at 7pm.
Tickets for adults £12, children under 12 go free.
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