A COUPLE of Ceredigion scouts rubbed shoulders with royalty over the weekend as they helped coordinate the coronation of HRH King Charles III.
Callum Jones and Rhys Hagen from Talsarn attended the coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday as the scouts helped coordinate the event.
The pair were among 50 who attended the coronation event and speaking this week, Callum and Rhys said: “Being at Westminster Abbey felt incredible.
“The buzz and excitement from everyone in the crowds were amazing to watch.
“Knowing we was front line with my fellow Scouts to help the other staff members with how smoothly the day ran, makes me so proud.
“As well, being a part of such a historic moment in time feels surreal – I can’t wait to tell my future grandkids!
“Volunteering is so integral to everything we do at Scouts, and I love it - it’s brilliant to be a part of an initiative that wants to share this with the rest of the nation.”
The Scouts managed huge crowds at locations such as the big screen in St James Park, Hyde Park, Green Park, and the Admiralty Arch.