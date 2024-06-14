Allegations that a councillor has breached the Code of Conduct for both Powys County Council and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority will be heard by members of Ceredigion County Council.
Next month a hearing into the allegations will be held by Ceredigion County Council’s Standards and Ethics committee.
Minutes from the meeting of Powys Council’s Standards committee on Wednesday, 12 June, revealed the committee discussed the allegations in a confidential session in February.
The committee decided to refer the case to Ceredigion County Council’s Standards committee “for determination” to “address any issues of public perception and to ensure natural justice and fair treatment for the member involved.”
In November last year the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, revealed that a complaint had been received and investigated by her office.
The subject of the complaint is the “promotion of equality and respect” and the councillor’s identity has been kept secret so far.
Draft minutes from Ceredigion council’s Ethics and Standards committee from their meeting on 1 May reveal that the committee “accepted” the transfer of the case over to them and to consider the report.
A date for the hearing into the potential breaches is set for 8 July.