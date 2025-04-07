A trampoline park at a popular holiday site that already includes a restaurant, soft play building and farm shop near Llwyncelyn will open this Wednesday.
The owners of Bargoed Farm – home to the Moody Cow Bistro, Moody Calf Play Barn, lodges, camping and the Moo-tel – have transformed a building at the site into a trampoline park called The Crazy Cow.
The official opening will take place this Wednesday, 9 April with Castell Howell owner Brian Jones cutting the ribbon.
The trampoline park will be open 10am-6pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 10am-7pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Planning documents said the plan would create an additional eight full-time jobs at Bargoed Farm and “further attract tourists to the site through additional leisure and recreation facilities.”