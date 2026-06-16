Ceredigion WI members have been taking part in self defence sessions.
Two sessions were held in Aberystwyth and Llwyncelyn for members of all ages.
They were given a demonstration and taught to do some simple moves on how to protect themselves if they get into a stressful situation. Both sessions were well attended and well done to all who came.
“Katja from Westcoast BJJ in Aberystwyth is so professional in her teaching and explaining simple techniques that no matter what age you are everyone can have a go,” said Nikki Hadlow from the Ceredigion Federation Women’s Institute.
“This is so important with so much domestic violence happening and we hope this will help women to come forward and learn some effective ways to protect themselves.
The idea for the sessions came about last year when Nikki became a Federation Champion for the Waterloo fund and organised the White Ribbon Day at the Bandstand in Aberystwyth.
Nikki said: “I contacted Katja from Westcoast BJJ Aberystwyth, where they teach Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and self -defence classes.
“Simple techniques are taught to the women for getting themselves out of stressful situations.
“The session were held at Westcoast BJJ studio Aberystwyth and Llwyncelyn Hall.
“The women-only session were attended by WI members and their family and friends. Each session lasted two hours, during which Katja demonstrating and taught the moves to the ladies. This was for all ages.
“It was so lovely to see so many attendees giving something new a try.
“We will be looking into doing this again later in the year in as many places in Ceredigion.
“If any women are interested in coming along and joining us, please get in touch.
“This is important defence to give women the chance to have the confidence to create feeling safer.”
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