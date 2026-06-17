Train 1J25 passed its authorised stopping position due to a combination of three factors. These were that the wheel-rail adhesion in the area approaching the Talerddig loop was low, although not exceptionally so for this area during October. In addition, the two sanding systems fitted to train 1J25 which could have mitigated the prevailing low adhesion conditions, and avoided the accident, did not dispense sand. The automatic sander did not function, probably due to the presence of electrical faults in its control circuit, while the manually operated emergency sander was not activated by the driver. The third factor was that the approach speed of train 1J25 towards the eastern entry to Talerddig loop was such that the deceleration required to slow the train for the loop could not be sustained with the available wheel-rail adhesion.