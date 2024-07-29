An 80-year-old Ceredigion woman has done a daring 13,000-foot high skydive on her birthday to remember her grandson after his death.
Jacqui Relph, 80, who lives in Eglwysfach, wanted to honour her grandson Frank Cleal, who tragically passed away from cancer aged 13 in June 2021.
Franks brother, Stan Cleal, 17 and his father, Eddie Cleal, 57 completed a skydive in July 2022 as part of his 16th birthday celebration and raising over £2k for the charity fund.
Determined to raise money for the Be More Frank charity fund, created by the family, she planned a skydive which has since raised £2k.
Jacqui, a former seamstress, said: "I wanted to do something exhilarating to honor Frank's memory and contribute to the charity he inspired.
"Fighting cancer is an incredibly daunting experience.
“I never imagined I'd take on something like this at my age.
“Frank's resilience motivated me to embrace life to the fullest."
Frank started experiencing symptoms in April 2019, initially experiences a painless limp.
After an x-ray, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.
Further tests revealed a tumour in his right femur, measuring approximately 18cm.
Despite undergoing 12 months of intensive chemotherapy and limb salvage surgery, Frank's condition worsened, and he passed away in 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Frank's mum, Emma Cleal, founder of BeMoreFrank, recounted the family's devastation around her son's diagnosis.
Emma, 45, a virtual assistant, form heredforshire said: “It was the hardest part of my life.
“Watching him in pain was awful.
“I know he’s watching down on us now.”
Just three years after her grandson's death, Jacqui embarked on her own skydiving journey.
Despite her initial apprehension, she ''embraced the challenge'' and even went thorough health checks due to her age.
Jacqui said: “I was glad I passed all the health checks, I really wanted to do it for him.
"I know Frank would’ve wanted to be there alongside me.”
Jacqui raised over £2k for the Be More Frank charity fund because of its dedication to supporting families affected by childhood cancer.
The fund provides grants to every family of a child with a cancer within Herefordshire and surrounding for counties.
Family and friends cheered Jacqui on as she made her descent, celebrating her bravery and honoring Frank’s memory.
Jacqui, said: “I’m proud of myself for doing it.
“I’m not sure if I’ll be skydiving anytime soon but I’m happy I did it.”